Ukraine war could last years: NATO

The secretary-general of the military alliance NATO was quoted saying that they must prepare for the fact that the war could take years to conclude, and they must not let up in supporting Ukraine.

Secretary-general Stoltenberg projected heavy costs in not only military support but also rising energy and food prices, but urged for support to Ukraine in its effort regardless.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who visited Kyiv on Friday, also spoke over the weekend of a need to prepare for a long war, ensuring the Eastern European ally receives weapons, equipment, ammunition and training more rapidly than the invader.

European Union nations are expected to endorse Ukraine’s candidate status to the EU at a summit this week, giving the war-torn country a significant boost, putting it on course to realise an aspiration seen as out of reach before Russia’s invasion, even if membership could take years.

Amidst talks of Ukraine’s EU candidate status, Russian attacks intensified on the battlefield.

Sievierodonetsk, the industrial city heavily targeted in Moscow’s offensive to seize total control of Luhansk – one of the two provinces making up the Donbas region – was met with heavy artillery and rocket bombardment as Russian forces assaulted its surrounding area. The Ukrainian military’s general staff acknowledged that their forces on the ground had suffered a setback in Metolkine, just southeast of Sievierodonetsk.

To the northwest, gasworks in the Izyum district were hit by several Russian missiles, all the while rockets continued to rain down on a suburb of Kharkiv, the second-largest city, a municipal building was struck and bursted in flames, Ukrainian authorities stated that there were no casualties.

Shellings were reported further west in Poltava and Dnipropetrovsk, where three Russian missiles destroyed a fuel storage depot in the town of Novomoskovsk, wounding 11 people. The Ukrainian armed forces general staff said Russian troops on a reconnaissance mission near the town of Krasnopillya had been beaten back with heavy casualties on Saturday.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he visited soldiers on the southern frontline in the Mykolaiv region, about 550 km south of Kyiv. He stated that the soldiers have bolstered their resolve in holding the south and taking back what is theirs. Videos showed the Ukrainian leader handing out medals and posing for selfies with servicemen.

The Ukrainian presidential office stated as well that he had visited National Guard positions in the southern region of Odesa to the west of Mykolaiv, even though he stayed mostly in Kyiv since Russia invaded, the president has been making unannounced visits to Kharkiv and two eastern cities near battles in recent weeks.

Vladimir Putin’s goal of halting the eastward expansion of NATO and Western influence has so far achieved negative effects, as the war killed thousands and flattened cities only convinced Finland and Sweden to seek to join NATO all the while helping to pave the way for Ukraine’s EU membership bid.