Heavy rain hits Southern China causing severe flood

A string of severe storms have swept through vast tracts of southern China, flooding cities and triggering mudslides in rural areas as the summer rains reached their peak intensity.

Days of continuous rain storms flooded streets as cars and buildings were swept away in at least two counties in Guizhou province in southwestern China on Saturday, according to videos circulating on Chinese social media. The rainfall in some areas has been the heaviest in 60 years.

Five villagers were killed in the autonomous region Guangxi when a house built of wood gave way after being pelted by torrential rain. Mudslides and road collapses were also reported.

The provinces of Guizhou, Jiangxi, Anhui and Zhejiang, as well as in Guangxi, will continue to see heavy rain until early next week, according to state weather forecasts on Sunday, as a rainy window known as “dragon boat water” peaks.

Weeks before and following the Dragon Boat Festival in early June are traditionally marked by unsettled and rainy weather as warm and humid air in the south collides with cooler air masses from the north, typically known in southern China as dragon boat water season.

This year, the early summer storms have been greater in intensity and more prolonged than usual with precipitation in Guangxi, Guangdong and Fujian at its highest since 1961, according to local weather bureaus.

“Cold and warm air has converged over southern China, and the two sides have entered into a deadlock and a tug of war,” said Wang Weiyue, an analyst at weather.com.cn, an arm of the China Meteorological Administration.

Due to deforestation in recent times, the country that is historically prone to summer flooding has become more vulnerable. Reclamation of wetlands and storage of water for power generation and irrigation in China has exacerbated the annual flooding.

The ongoing rains in southern China are expected to ease around the summer solstice on Tuesday.