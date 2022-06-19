LIVE: 116th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

The war in Ukraine could last for years, the head of NATO said on Sunday, as Russia stepped up its assaults after the European Union recommended that Kyiv become a candidate to join the bloc.

07:49 CEST

#Russian occupiers destroyed a sports complex in #Mykolaiv. pic.twitter.com/ntWWhHzL1z

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 19, 2022

07:33 CEST

⚡️ Ukraine’s military: Russia reinforces Black Sea fleet.

Ukraine’s Operational Command “South” said that 28 Kalibr missiles are ready for combat, placed upon two surface ships and three submarines.

Around 20 missiles were reported on June 17.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 19, 2022

07:15 CEST

In the morning, residents of a district of #Kyiv heard an explosion. According to preliminary information, Ukrainian air defense shot down an enemy missile near the city. pic.twitter.com/i1awG8DYCI

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 19, 2022

07:10 CEST

Only last month, Maria #Zakharova warned that #Poland wants to annex parts of #Ukraine: “It cannot be ruled out that #Warsaw, of course, nurtures plans for such a creeping expansion into the territory of a neighboring state”.

Now she states that Ukraine will never exist again. https://t.co/vSU3vz1tCR

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 19, 2022