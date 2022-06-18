World News 18.06

Russia cuts Italy’s natural gas supply in half, France is preparing for Sunday legislative elections, and shipments of oil from Venezuela are on their way to Europe. This and more in Saturday’s edition of World News.

Western leaders flock to Kyiv

The Ukrainian capital Kyiv has recently become a hub of diplomatic activity. Following the recent visit by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian PM Mario Draghi, and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Britain’s PM Boris Johnson also made a surprise appearance in Ukraine. TVP World’s special correspondent Aleksandra Marchewicz had more.

Ukrainian counteroffensive

The battle for the Donbas region of Ukraine continues. The Ukrainian army launched a counteroffensive, attempting to draw away the Russian forces from Slovyansk. The frontline, however, has barely shifted in anyone’s favour with both sides feeling the strain of the ongoing war of attrition.

Russia cuts Italy’s gas supply

Italy has joined the list of EU countries experiencing problems with gas imports from Russia, as Gazprom reduced supply by 50 percent. The move came in the wake of the visit of the Italian Prime Minister to Kyiv along with other EU leaders.

Russian “extreme measures”

An American school teacher has been sentenced by a Russian court to 14 years of prison for carrying marijuana. Marc Fogel landed at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow a little less than a year ago; now he faces an extended stay in the Russian Federation.

France braces for elections

As France prepares for the second, decisive round of parliamentary elections, the country’s political blocs are busy trying to woo swing voters to support their cause. President Emmanuel Macron’s party is facing an uphill struggle against left- and right-wing opposition which could deprive it of a parliamentary majority. TVP World special correspondent Stanisław Jegliński reported in Paris.

UK’s problematic Rwanda plan

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended the UK government’s plan to send some migrants to the East African country of Rwanda. The plan continues to be a point of contention between London and a number of international organisations and courts.

First Venezuelan oil shipment in years

A load of 650,000 barrels of crude oil are expected to leave Venezuela soon, chartered by the Italian oil company Eni. A second large tanker is sailing from Europe to Venezuela to pick up another shipment of oil for redistribution across Europe.

US sanctions against Nicaragua

In response to the intensification of Nicaragua’s military co-operation with Russia during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the US sanctioned a Nicaraguan company in order to reduce Daniel Ortega’s government revenues from gold exports.

World News’ guest

Exactly 43 years ago, the United States and the Soviet Union signed the Strategic Arms Limitation Treaty, otherwise known as SALT II. Today, the mutual relations between the two superpowers continue to deteriorate as Russia continues its brutal assault against Ukraine. Artur Wróblewski, a lecturer at the Łazarski University in Warsaw, tells us how today’s crisis compares to that of the Cold War era.