Thousands protest in London demanding cost of living crisis be addressed

Thousands took to the streets of central London in a trade union organised protest against government policies that are now projecting an inflation of over 9 percent during the next few months.

On Thursday, the Bank of England raised interest rates for the fifth consecutive month to 1.25 percent from 1 percent as inflation hit a 40 year high, while the banks’ Monetary Policy Committee also voted to raise UK interest rates to a fresh 13 year high.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of London to demand action from the government on the cost of living crisis, workers marched to Parliament to call for better pay. The workers’ union said that its research suggested workers have lost almost GBP 20,000 since 2008 as wages have not been able to keep up with inflation.

Members of the Teachers’ Union were among those who attended the march, highlighting their pay freeze for the past few years.

The Department for Education said it was “incredibly grateful for the continued efforts of teachers and school leaders in supporting pupils” and work is underway to deliver pay increases to teachers.