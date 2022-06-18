Colombian election closes in on historic presidential runoff

The South American country of Colombia is moving forward to a landmark election that is looking to be a tight race. The election pitches two polarizing candidates in a shoulder to shoulder battle over electorates.
The election on Sunday will be a choice between leftist Gustavo Petro who promises elaborate social reforms and business magnate Rodolfo Hernandes who gained grounds with his anti-corruption rhetoric.
Petro, current senator, has pledged to improve social and economic conditions, while Hernnandes became a surprise contender through anti-corruption pledges and plans to shrink government, while promising housing for the poor.
The polls now show the candidates in a technical tie, making the coming election possibly the closest in Colombia’s recent history. Election workers are now working on the final touches of the voting centres ahead of Sunday’s vote.
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69