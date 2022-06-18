Colombian election closes in on historic presidential runoff

The South American country of Colombia is moving forward to a landmark election that is looking to be a tight race. The election pitches two polarizing candidates in a shoulder to shoulder battle over electorates.

The election on Sunday will be a choice between leftist Gustavo Petro who promises elaborate social reforms and business magnate Rodolfo Hernandes who gained grounds with his anti-corruption rhetoric.

Petro, current senator, has pledged to improve social and economic conditions, while Hernnandes became a surprise contender through anti-corruption pledges and plans to shrink government, while promising housing for the poor.

The polls now show the candidates in a technical tie, making the coming election possibly the closest in Colombia’s recent history. Election workers are now working on the final touches of the voting centres ahead of Sunday’s vote.