Last charity lunch with Warren Buffett sets eBay record

According to an eBay spokeswoman, the lunch with the Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffet is the single most expensive item ever sold on the company’s site to benefit charity, topping the previous record of USD 4.57 million by an enormous margin.

The proceedings of the auction will go to Glide, a nonprofit in San Francisco that helps the poor, homeless and those combating substance abuse. The chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway has held 21 of the auctions, raising more than USD 53.2 million for the charity.

This year’s winner and up to seven guests will be dining with Warren Buffett at the Smith & Wollensky steakhouse in Manhattan where Buffett is said to talk about anything but his future investments.