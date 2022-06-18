Handball: Vive Kielce advances to EHF Champions League final

Łomża Vive Kielce handball team beat the Hungarian Telekom Veszprém 37:35 (16:18) in the semifinal of the EHF Champions League in Cologne on Saturday. This gives the Polish team a chance for the title of champions, for which they will compete tomorrow against either Barcelona or THW Kiel.

20,000 spectators assembled at the Lanxess Arena in Cologne to witness the fight for the finals.

Telekom’s Yahia Omar scored the first goal, but in the 5th minute, the lead went to the Polish team for the first time, after a goal by Szymon Sićko. But by the end of the first half, the Hungarian team was winning 18:16.

Daniel Dujshebaev scored two goals in quick succession at the start of the second half, resulting in a tied score of 18:18. In the 35th minute, Blaz Blagotinsek received a red card for a foul against Branko Vujovic. Kielce used the numerical advantage and by the next minute, they were leading 21:20. The Polish team continued to increase the difference in goals in their favour, until in the 49th minute the Hungarian team started to catch up with them, and were only two goals behind (29:27).

Telekom’s players mobilised every fibre in their bodies but to no avail. Both teams continued to score more goals, but the Polish team would not let their rivals take away the lead. The game ended with a score of 37:35 in Łomża Vive Kielce’s favour. Now the team has a chance for their second championship in history.