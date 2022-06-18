Supporting Ukraine is in Poland’s best interest Kaczynski says

Rafał Guz/PAP

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of Poland’s ruling Law and Justice party, has said that every Pole should support Ukraine in its war against the Russian aggressor as Poland’s security is also at stake.

“Ukraine must not lose this war”, he wrote in a letter to participants in the 17th congress of the Gazeta Polska clubs held in Spala, central Poland, on Saturday.

Most of Kaczynski’s message to the social movement created by readers of the right-wing Gazeta Polska daily was devoted to the situation after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“This war is being waged between freedom and despotism, between our civilisation and barbarism, between the forces of light – personifying the will of nations not only to self-determination, but also to their sole existence – and, on the other hand, between the dark powers of enslavement,” he wrote.

According to Kaczynski, not only Ukraine’s independence but also Poland’s independence and security are at stake in this struggle so “it is in the interest of every Pole to support Ukraine, and to take action in the interest of its cause, and therefore also of our victory.”

Kaczynski also emphasised the need for Poland to expand its army and equip it with the most modern equipment.