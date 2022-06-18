Hawaii public school teacher charged with distributing child pornography

Alden Bunag was arrested for sending video of himself having sex with a 13-year-old boy while teaching in a Hawaii public school. According to court documents, Bunag exchanged videos, photos and nearly 3,400 messages with a Philadelphia private school teacher, who was also arrested last October.

The self described socialist Filipino American teacher who was arrested for sharing illicit pictures and videos to another teacher on US mainland admitted to sex with a 13-year-old male student. Honolulu FBI agents executed search warrants at Bunag’s home and arrested him at Oahu’s Pearl City High School (PCHS), where he was working as a summer school teacher.

According to the court documents, “Bunag claimed to have sex with (the boy) at the school during lunch breaks… Described (the boy) as a former student and knew that he was a minor at the time.”

Before his arrest for child porn, Alden Bunag was notorious on social media for his bombastic posts and use of strong language. He was a militant advocate for kids to be exposed to drag queens and trans strippers. He was also a vocal proponent of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Bill that prohibits classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through 3rd grade.

According to one of his students, the internet activist often initiates physical contact with them in an inappropriate manner. Another student stated that they wouldn’t be surprised if there are other cases of students being groomed by the teacher.

Social media posts where Bunag went on unhinged rants against the bill preventing sexualized topics being taught in school to minors has now gone viral, being contrasted to his arrest for pedeophilia.

In the United States, the age of consent is the minimum age at which an individual is considered legally old enough to consent to participation in sexual activity. Individuals aged 15 or younger in Hawaii are not legally able to consent to sexual activity, and such activity may result in prosecution for statutory rape.