“Ukrainian values are European values”: Zelenskyy

Following the granting of an EU candidate country status to Ukraine, the country’s leader addressed the Ukrainian people, saying that it “is a historical achievement of all those who work for our state”.

President Zelenskyy stressed that the Ukrainian people have worked hard to earn the status of a candidate country, but also that his country’s place is in the EU. “Ukrainian values are European values. […] Ukrainian democratic habits have not lost their power even now,” said Zelenskyy.

As President Zelenskyy said, the benefits will be mutual: “This is the greatest contribution to the future of Europe in many years. […] European strength, European independence and European development can be imagined truly powerful only with Ukraine.”

President Zelenskyy spoke about the support Ukraine is receiving from the West, listing various leaders of EU states and institutions, as well as the PM of the UK and the President of the US, and contrasted the ever-closer ties with EU and NATO countries with the ever-growing distance between Ukraine and Russia. But as he said, the latter is not Ukraine’s doing: “Russia itself has done everything to destroy any ties with Ukraine.” While Russia ruined any possible good relations with Ukraine for the foreseeable future, Ukraine is “doing everything to make our ties with Europe as strong as possible,” said President Zelenskyy.