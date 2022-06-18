Possible purges among Russian officers deteriorate command: Report

The Ukrainians are leading a counter-offensive near Izium to draw the Russians away from Sloviansk and disrupt their supply line. Meanwhile, “continued dismissals and possible internal purges of senior Russian officers will likely further degrade poor Russian command and control capabilities and the confidence of Russian officers,” the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) estimates in a new report.

Russian offensive

Russia is redeploying forces to support offensive operations in the Sievierodonetsk-Lysychansk region in eastern Ukraine, but Ukrainian defences remain strong. The Russians have focused most of the combat power at their disposal on capturing these two cities, at the expense of advances in other directions and heavy losses, ISW experts assessed.



The Russians continued to launch ineffective ground attacks in and around Severodonetsk on Friday and tried to cut Ukrainian lines of communication with Lysychansk, both from the north and south.

In turn, Ukrainian forces are believed to have launched a counter-offensive north-west of Izium (Kharkiv region) to draw the Russians away from their offensive on Sloviansk (Donetsk region) and disrupt supply lines. In doing so, they achieved some progress. Ukrainian ground and air forces also continued to attack Russian fortifications and logistical assets in occupied towns in southern Ukraine, the report highlighted.

Possible internal purges among Russian officers

“Unconfirmed Ukrainian sources reported that the Kremlin fired the commander of the Russian Airborne Forces, Colonel-General Andrey Serdyukov, due to poor performance,” the institute’s Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment stated.



The dismissals and possible internal purges among high-ranking Russian officers are likely to further exacerbate the poor command capabilities in the Russian army, ISW experts assessed.