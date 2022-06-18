Poland accepts 4.14 mln refugees since war in Ukraine started

Vitaly Hrabar/PAP

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, 4.14 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Saturday morning.

According to the SG, on Friday, Border Guard officers carried out around 26,100 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine, and by 7:00 a.m. on Saturday the number of arrivals had reached around 7,800 people.

The Border Guard also said that on Friday 25,400 people had left Poland for Ukraine.