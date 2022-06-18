Paratroopers, live-fire action and more at the US-led African Lion 2022 exercise

Live-fire action, maritime manoeuvres, bomber aircraft, paratroopers and honing nuclear response – all of this has been put into practice since June 6, that is, day zero of the US Army’s largest multinational military exercise in Africa – African Lion 2022.

Led by the US Army Southern European Task Force, Africa, African Lion 2022 is executed in four countries, namely, Morocco, Ghana, Senegal and Tunisia, with the former hosting the key drills of the event coordinated by the Moroccan Royal Armed Forces.

Designed to bolster interoperability among partner nations and supports the US military’s strategic readiness to respond to crises and contingencies in Africa and around the world, the exercise brings together militaries from Brazil, Chad, France, Italy, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. As for US participants, they hail from all service components, including the Reserves and National Guard.

#AfricanLion22 runs June 6-30 in #Morocco, #Tunisia, #Senegal & #Ghana

Militaries from Brazil, Chad, France, Italy, the Netherlands and the U.K. will join U.S. and host nation troops.

About African Lion: https://t.co/Z1vnmkM8N6

Find photos/videos: https://t.co/PLE4GPAolX pic.twitter.com/aPlHFjg288

— US AFRICOM (@USAfricaCommand) June 16, 2022

What the African Lion 2022 military exercise has to offer is “a joint task force command post-exercise, a combined arms live-fire exercise, a maritime exercise, an air exercise including bomber aircraft, a joint forcible entry with paratroopers into a field training exercise, a chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear response exercise, and a humanitarian civic assistance program event,” according to US Africa Command’s official website.

#FeatureFriday

Well we can’t have a party without #Arty 💥#SkySoldiers are rigging 105mm howitzers for the upcoming drop 🪂 into #Morocco as part of African Lion 22.

📸 by Staff Sgt. Alexander Skripnichuk #StongerTogether | #StrongAfrica pic.twitter.com/QEnCg1LR9c

— 173rdAirborneBrigade (@173rdAbnBde) June 17, 2022

Over 7,500 US service members are taking part in the exercise that involved months of collaboration between all participating countries to ensure proper COVID-19 mitigation.

دبابات الابرامز M1A1 التابعة للقوات المسلحة الملكية في طريقها للمشاركة في مناورات الأسد الإفريقي 2022#moroccan_armed_forces #africanlion22 pic.twitter.com/6LkNEkvE7s

— Royal Moroccan Armed Forces (@MoroccanArmed) June 12, 2022

Although not directly participating in the exercise, Poland has found itself among the 28 national observers of this key US Army drill.

Happy B-day US Army

The African Lion 2022 exercise coincided with the celebration of the 247th birthday of the US Army.

🎉 #ArmyBDay cebrations took place across the U.S. this week, but #SETAFAF got to host one with the @MoroccanArmed in Agadir, #morocco 🎂 as we prepare to start #AfricanLion22! 🪖#Army247 | #StrongAfrica | #AfricanLionEx @USAfricaCommand

📸 by Cpl. Keston Alonzo, @USArmy pic.twitter.com/iooftz1K2z

— U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (@SETAF_Africa) June 17, 2022

A birthday cake was served during the party that took place on Friday. The event was attended by General Belkhir El Farouk, Inspector General of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR) and commander of the southern zone of the Moroccan Army.

#FARMAROC #AFRICANLION22 Gen. Belkhir El Farouk, Inspector General of the Royal Armed Forces (FAR) and commander of the southern zone of the Moroccan Army for the celebration of the 247th birthday of the @USArmy during the African Lion 22 exercise, pic.twitter.com/YJiAAZBDz9

— Far-Maroc (@FAR_MAROC) June 17, 2022