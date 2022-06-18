Millions stranded in Bangladesh due to floods

Monsoon rains that hit the South Asian country have caused widespread flooding in the northeastern part of Bangladesh, leaving more than four million people stranded, authorities said on Saturday. They warned that the situation could worsen.

In Chittagong, the second-largest city in southern Bangladesh, residents were battling with inundated streets and landslides, which killed at least four people early in the morning. Rescuers were seen digging through mud to locate those believed to be trapped in the mud, Reuters reported.



At least 18 people have died as floods cut a swatch across northeastern India and Bangladesh, leaving millions of homes underwater. Both countries have asked the military to help with the severe flooding. https://t.co/SlojAp6P5i

— The Associated Press (@AP) June 18, 2022

The flooding was described as potentially the country’s worst since 2004 by a government expert. The inundation was exacerbated by the runoff from heavy rain across the Indian mountains.



More rain is forecast to fall over the next two days. Seasonal monsoon rains, a lifeline for farmers across South Asia, typically cause loss of life and property every year.



Bangladesh has seen more instances of extreme weather in recent years, causing large-scale damage. Environmentalists warn climate change could lead to more disasters in countries around the world.