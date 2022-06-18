Russian military losses update

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, the Russian military has already lost about 33,350 soldiers, including about 200 in the past 24 hours, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Saturday.

LIVE: 115th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

In the past 24 hours, Russia has also lost nine tanks, 10 armoured vehicles, five artillery systems, an anti-aircraft system, an aeroplane, a ship and a drone, the statement posted on Facebook said.

Russia’s total losses from February 24 to June 18 amount to 1,465 tanks, 3,573 armoured vehicles, 216 aircraft, 180 helicopters, 739 artillery systems, 233 multi-propelled rocket launchers, 98 anti-aircraft systems, 2,513 vehicles and tankers, 14 ships and 594 drones, according to the Ukrainian military staff.