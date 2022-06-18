Poland welcomes over 4.10 mln Ukrainian refugees since invasion began

A total number of 4.14 million Ukrainian refugees have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland since February 24, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Saturday morning.

Border Guard officers carried out around 26,100 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine on Friday, and by 7:00 a.m. on Saturday the number of arrivals had reached around 7,800 people.

The Border Guard also said that on Friday 25,400 people had left Poland for Ukraine.