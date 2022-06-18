Russia increasingly active in Syria, engagement with US forces possible: WSJ

Russian troops allied with the Syrian government have recently carried out a series of attacks on US-backed forces in the country, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) wrote on Friday. This escalation could lead to an unintended direct conflict between Russian and US troops, the newspaper warns citing sources in the US government.

Relations between the US and Russia are already strained because of the Kremlin’s aggression against Ukraine. President Joe Biden’s administration is supplying Kyiv with billions of dollars worth of armaments, trying to avoid at all costs an escalation of the conflict and a direct confrontation with Russia, the daily notes. In turn, misunderstandings in Syria could lead to an unintended but direct conflict between US and Russian forces in the country according to US officials.



On Wednesday, Russian troops carried out an airstrike on a military base located near the town of al-Tanf, in the southeast of the country near the border with Jordan, where US servicemen are training local forces fighting the remnants of the Islamic State (IS). The Russians bombed the base believing that US-allied militants had attacked Syrian government troops.



The Russian military reported the airstrike to the US beforehand, via a hotline set up for such purposes, indicating that the Russians’ immediate goal was not to attack US servicemen, the WSJ writes. It adds that the US soldiers were not at the base and none of them were hurt. However, the entire operation is indicative of what one of the newspaper’s sources described as a “significant increase” in Russian provocations in Syria.



There was also an incident involving Russian and US fighter jets in northeastern Syria this week, the paper stated. The Russian machines flew into an area where the US was conducting an operation against IS terrorists. They only flew away when US fighters arrived on site.



Troops in Syria

Around 900 US troops are stationed throughout Syria. Their main goal is to train local allies to prevent the resurgence of the Islamic State defeated in 2019.



Russian troops have also been stationed in Syria for years, which, by supporting President Bashar al-Assad, have largely contributed to his regaining control of most of the country in the civil war that has been going on since 2011. To avoid tensions and direct confrontation, the US and Russia use a telephone line every day to inform each other of their actions, the daily noted.



Direct coinfrontation

So far, direct clashes between the two countries’ regular armies have been avoided, the paper adds. It recalls, however, that when in February 2018 fighters of the Wagner Group (a Kremlin-linked mercenary company) attacked US forces in eastern Syria, the Americans responded with fire, killing – in the words of the former CIA chief Mike Pompeo – “several hundred Russians”. At the time Russian authorities conveyed that they had nothing to do with the events, the WSJ pointed out.