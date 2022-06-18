Pulse of Culture 17.06

In this instalment of TVP World’s Pulse of Culture our host Agata Konarska took a closer look at the European Archeology Days (EAD). The event was first organised in France as the French National Archaeology Days (JNA). In 2020 the JNA became the European Archeological Days (EAD) with many European countries, including Poland, participating.

According to the official EAD website, during the three days of the event, European audiences will get familiarised with all aspects of archaeology. A range of original and festive events will be organised, to allow families, schools, students and history enthusiasts to discover their archaeological heritage.

The European Archeological Days will take place on June 17, 18 and 19, 2022.

This episode also focused on the launch of the Soho Photography Quarter (SPQ) with an exhibition of works by Christian Thompson. The SPQ is to become a permanent new outdoor space, presenting contemporary photography, for free. TVP World’s Klaudia Czerwińska was in London to take us closer to the world of photography.

Other events covered by this episode include the exhibition of the works of Titian at the Borghese Gallery in Rome, the new season of Warsaw’s Teatr Wielki National Opera and the 59th edition of the National Festival of Polish Song in Opole.