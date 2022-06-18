NGO launches legal office for Ukrainians in Warsaw

Opening of the Centre for Legal and Professional Support for Ukranians in Poland by the HumanDoc Foundation in Warsaw, 8.6.2022.

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

With thousands of Ukrainians in Poland’s capital Warsaw, new ways are being found to help them.

One such organisation providing support is HumanDoc, which has just opened a new legal and professional centre in the heart of downtown Warsaw for Ukrainians planning to stay longer in Poland.

The HumanDoc Foundation now provides a legal service at a newly opened office in the Plac Unii shopping centre, a stone’s throw from the Ukrainian embassy in Warsaw.

Host John Beauchamp gets all the details from HumanDoc’s Małgorzata Piłacińska.