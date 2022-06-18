You are here
NGO launches legal office for Ukrainians in Warsaw

Opening of the Centre for Legal and Professional Support for Ukranians in Poland by the HumanDoc Foundation in Warsaw, 8.6.2022.
Tomasz Gzell/PAP

With thousands of Ukrainians in Poland’s capital Warsaw, new ways are being found to help them.

One such organisation providing support is HumanDoc, which has just opened a new legal and professional centre in the heart of downtown Warsaw for Ukrainians planning to stay longer in Poland.

The HumanDoc Foundation now provides a legal service at a newly opened office in the Plac Unii shopping centre, a stone’s throw from the Ukrainian embassy in Warsaw.

Host John Beauchamp gets all the details from HumanDoc’s Małgorzata Piłacińska.


