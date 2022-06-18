Business Arena 17.06

On Friday’s episode our host Sascha Fahrbach kicked off the show with our main stories which were: Egypt`s unique strategic position and how tea drinking is damaging the Pakistani economy.

We took a deeper dive into Egypt that has historically always enjoyed a unique strategic position. Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, Egypt has walked a delicate path, trying to maintain balance between Russia and the West. Our host Sascha discussed the nuances of Egypt’s geopolitical realities with Błażej Podgórski, PhD, Vice-Dean of the College of Finance and Economics at Kozminski University.

Also on the programme:

Poland has been an island of growth and economic stability for many years in the region. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic the country in the heart of Europe managed to push through in a much better way than many other nations in the world. But, the realities of the day means that even the resilient Polish economy is facing some serious headwinds.

Among other topics, we looked at, were:

Pakistanis have been urged to drink less tea to help the country’s struggling economy. The planning minister asked chai drinkers to cut down on their consumption because import costs were draining the country’s foreign currency reserves.

Eight million Australians are urged to turn off lights. Australia’s energy minister has urged households in New South Wales – a state that includes the country’s biggest city Sydney – to switch off their lights in the face of an energy crisis.

Revlon, the 90-year-old US cosmetics giant, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection because of its crippling debt and mounting celebrity competition. The nail polish and lipstick maker said the move will allow it to “strategically reorganize” its finances, pointing to “liquidity constraints” sparked by supply chain disruptions and inflation.