LIVE: 115th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

The war in Ukraine continues as Ukrainian officials commended Polish 155mm Krab howitzers delivered to Ukrainian defenders as they have helped level the playing field between themselves and the Russian invaders in the battle for the city of Sievierodonetsk in the Donbas region. Meanwhile, UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Friday when he offered a major training operation for Ukrainian forces launched by the British military. Last but not least, the European Commission recommended to give Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership.

07:10 CEST

🤡#Lukashenko declared that #Belarus will protect western #Ukraine from #Poland: "We cannot allow the Poles to encircle us at all. That is a dangerous option. And I once said: if the #Ukrainians will ask us with the #Russians to help them to keep their integrity, we will do so".

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 18, 2022

07:01 CEST

⚡️Institute for the Study of War: Russia continues to launch attacks on Sievierodonetsk, Ukrainian defenses remain strong.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 18, 2022

06:19 CEST

#British Prime Minister @BorisJohnson suggested starting a program with the ability to train up to 10,000 #Ukrainian servicemen every 120 days.

📰5 Kanal

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 18, 2022