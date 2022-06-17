World News 17.06

Western European leaders visit Kyiv, violent protests erupt in India, and a famed whistleblower faces extradition to the US. This and much more on the Friday edition of World News.

Russian crimes against civilians

European history looks set to repeat itself as Russian invaders set up so-called filtration and concentration camps on occupied territories in Eastern Ukraine. Additionally, the families of Russian soldiers have been resettled in homes stolen from Ukrainians.

Boris Johnson in Kyiv

More and more western leaders come to visit Ukraine. The latest was the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson who met with President Zelenskiyy today. Our correspondent in Kiyvm Aleksandra Marchiewicz reported on the visit.

EU leaders meet with Zelenskyy

The leaders of Germany, France and Italy, all of whom have faced much criticism for their over-cautious response to the Russian aggression, visited Ukraine this week. They brought with them the hope of a long-awaited EU membership.

Legislative elections in France

TVP World correspondent Stanisław Jeglinski reports from Paris on the second round of legislative elections.

EU candidate status for Ukraine and Moldova

In what many consider a breakthrough decision, the European Commission has recommended that both Moldova and Ukraine formally receive EU candidate status. The upcoming summit of EU leaders in late June will determine whether this status will actually be granted to the two countries.

Refugees coping with war

Millions of Ukrainian refugees have found shelter from the war in Poland. Once here, they search for ways to come to terms with their new reality. Our reporter Kazimierz Łysiak visited one of many aid centres in Warsaw, where a special concert took place.

EU’s economic decisions

The Committee of Permanent Representatives of the EU has unanimously approved the submission of the implementation decision on the Polish National Recovery Fund, to the EU’s Financial Affairs body: ECOFIN.

Russian economic forum hacked

The Russian Economic Forum in Saint Petersburg fell victim to a cyberattack. The annual Forum is a gathering of the Russian financial and political elites. It is yet unclear who was behind the cyberattack.

Indian military recruitment protests

Violent protests have broken out in India over changes to the military recruitment mechanism. In order to lower the average age of military personnel, the Indian government has shortened military service contracts to four years, causing outrage among potential recruits.

Heat wave in Europe

Temperatures are reaching in excess of 40 centigrade in many places across Europe. This has had a large impact on agricultural harvests, which further raises fears of a global food crisis.

Assange facing extradition

The British government has agreed to extradite Julian Assange, to the US. The founder of the WikiLeaks whistleblower website faces allegations of espionage and the disclosure of classified information. But Mr Assange’s long-standing battle with the American justice system is clearly far from over.

World News’ guest

TVP World’s correspondent in Paris, Stanisław Jeglinski, conducted an interview with Prof Antoine Arjakovsky, a French historian, about the French policy toward the war in Ukraine.