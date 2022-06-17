Rock Rachon 17.06

In the special edition of the programme, Michał Rachoń talks about a long-overdue investment, the cut through the Vistula Spit.

For decades, Polish shipping has been held hostage. The Vistula Lagoon and its port city of Elbląg are separated from the Baltic Sea by the Vistula Spit. There is only one route to the open sea and that is the Russian-controlled Baltiysk Strait.

But it will not be the case much longer, as a cut through the Spit will be completed soon and opened on a symbolic date September 17, when Soviet forces entered Poland to assist Nazi Germany in conquering Poland in 1939.

For decades, the USSR made this impossible, and after the collapse of the Soviet Union, political elites, worried about annoying Russia, held back the investment. But in recent years, the construction of the canal finally started, and this time no one is looking back at what Russia has to say.

The show’s host, Michał Rachoń, interviewed Captain Wiesław Piotrkowski, Head of the Maritime Office in Gdynia, who talks about the importance of the cut through the spit and the process of its construction.