Poland to submit first payment application to EC this year says minister

Poland will submit its first payment application in Q3 2022 so that reimbursement from the EC can come still this year, the country’s funds minister told PAP on Friday.

On Friday, EU member states approved Poland’s National Recovery Plan (KPO).

Waldemar Puda said that the first payment application would cover the period from February 1, 2020 to June 30, 2022 and expressed optimism that the EC reimbursement would reach Poland later this year.

He pointed out that Poland should receive EUR 4.22 billion, that is, EUR 2.85 in subsidies and EUR 1.37 in loans.

“We still must reach an agreement with the EC concerning the so-called operational measures, which are the details of how we will implement reforms and investments, and how we will demonstrate that they have been implemented,” he said.

Warsaw is set to receive, in total, EUR 23.9 billion in grants and EUR 11.5 billion in loans from the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility (RFF) set up to help the recovery of the bloc’s economies after the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.