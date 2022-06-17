St Petersburg International Economic Forum opens with cyber attack

The 25th St Petersburg International Economic Forum, which aims to compete with the Davos World Economic Forum, began on Friday, June 17. The first notable event planned by the Forum – Vladimir Putin’s speech – was delayed by almost two hours due to an attack by hackers.

This particular year sees Russia’s flagship economic forum as not what it usually is. The absence of Western investors and investment bankers is notably conspicuous.

“New business from the Italian side is just frozen,” said Italian businessman Vincenzo Trani, who attended the “Western investors in Russia: new realities” discussion. As Trani told Reuters: “New investment is just impossible and people are not increasing investments.”

The event opened with Vladimir Putin’s speech, but due to a denial of service attack against the forum’s accreditation and admission systems, the speech had to be postponed. Giving information on the attack, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov did not divulge on who was behind it, but considering Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, it is likely that it was perpetrated by pro-Ukrainian “hacktivists”. Both Russia and Ukraine have engaged in cyber attacks against each other long before the war, and cyber warfare has become even more intense as part of the larger hybrid warfare following the invasion by Russian conventional forces.

In his speech, Putin accused the West of trying to crush Russia by way of an economic “blitzkrieg”. Western sanctions against Russia that were imposed following the country’s aggression against Ukraine have strongly impacted the Russian economy, among other things disrupting supply chains and seeing many western companies cease their operations in Russia. Key Russian banks have further lost access to the global payments system SWIFT while the European Union has promised to enact an embargo on Russian energy supplies.

In a surprising display of sincerity, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko lamented Russia’s backwardness when it comes to technology. He said that Russia began the process, which he called “painful”, of switching to its own technology. “You are competing with global companies that have overtaken you by whole generations,” he told an audience of Russian business representatives.

German Gref, the CEO of Sberbank, Russia’s top lender, was also gloomy in his outlook on the situation. “They say all is well with business in Russia, there are just small problems: there is no one to buy from and no one to sell to, it’s impossible to pay and impossible to supply,” said Gref in a display of grim irony. “This is a joke, but it reflects reality.”

Leonid Mikhelson, chief executive of Russian energy giant Novatek called for more state support. Addressing the export of energy resources, such as natural gas, which are crucial to the Russian economy, he said that the country’s energy companies need to “create a domestic liquefaction technology”, which will make exporting Russian gas possible without the need to rely on pipelines some of which have imposed sanctions against Russia. But he said that the Novatek company could not do this without components that are now restricted by sanctions from sale to Russia. “A full-fledged localisation program is required, provided with full funding.”

Some surprising statements

Magnanimously, Putin said that he had no objections to Ukraine joining the European Union following the European Commission’s decision to back Kyiv’s membership application. “We have nothing against it. It is not a military bloc. It’s the right of any country to join economic unions,” Putin said on Friday when asked about the prospects of Ukraine joining the EU, although he expressed doubt whether it was “advisable” for the EU to permit Ukraine to join, saying Kyiv would need huge economic subsidies that other EU members may not be willing to give.

Mr Putin was probably referring to the massive reconstruction effort that will be required to rebuild Ukraine, including key infrastructure, following the wanton destruction and deliberate targeting of civilian targets by Russian invasion forces inflicted during the aggression against their southwestern neighbour.

Putin also said that Russia anticipates restoring its relations with Ukraine after the “special military operation” (Kremlin-speak for “unprovoked invasion”) in Ukraine reaches a conclusion. “Sooner or later, the situation will return to normal,” said the Russian dictator during a question-and-answer session with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.