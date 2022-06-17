Ukrainians publish “The Book of Executioners”

Ukrainian police and prosecutors have been working diligently, investigating the numerous war crimes perpetrated by the Russian invaders against the Ukrainian people. And the Ukrainians have also done what they could to identify the perpetrators using all accessible means, including facial recognition and social media. The collected information has now been made available on the website called the “The Book of Executioners”.

On Friday, June 17, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence published a Tweet with a link to the website.

The Book of Executioners of the Ukrainian People has been published.https://t.co/LuDS7kDiIE

We demand punishment for them. Is there a punishment to be enough for these murderers…

— Defence of Ukraine (@DefenceU) June 17, 2022

“According to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, more than 1,700 Russian war crimes cases are currently being investigated in Ukraine,” says the “About the Project” section of the website, which has been made available in Ukrainian, Russian, and English.

The top of the website is occupied by various generals, then officers, and then lower ranks. But the users can also narrow their search using such browser tools as the criminals’ place of birth, age, military unit etc. The website also has an option to report further crimes.

The purpose of the project is clear:

“This project collects evidence of war crimes in Ukraine, and those who committed them. The investigation has just begun and will continue until the last executioner is found. Everyone involved in crimes against the Ukrainian people will be here.”

Ukrainian leaders, including President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk, have previously announced that they intend to hunt down every single Russian soldier responsible for the crimes perpetrated against the Ukrainian people. And made no secret of it, that there is neither a place, where the perpetrators can hide from justice nor that the retribution will be delivered. One way or another.