British PM Johnson makes unannounced visit to Kyiv

UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson offered that the British armed forces launch a major training operation for Ukrainian forces. The offer was made during a previously unannounced visit he made on Friday, June 17, to Kyiv, in order to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. This is Johnson’s second trip to the Ukrainian capital since the Russian invasion.

“Many days of this war have proved that Great Britain’s support for Ukraine is firm and resolute. Glad to see our country’s great friend Boris Johnson in Kyiv again,” President Zelenskyy said. PM Johnson also stressed his country’s determination to support Ukraine. “My visit today, in the depths of this war, is to send a clear and simple message to the Ukrainian people: the UK is with you, and we will be with you until you ultimately prevail,” said PM Johnson

The meeting was shrouded in secrecy due to security concerns and is Johnson’s latest show of support for Zelenskyy. According to Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermark, the two leaders discussed supplies of weapons and components of air defence, as well as further economic support for Ukraine and ramping up sanctions pressure on Russia. PM Johnson has also offered for Britain to launch a major training operation for Ukrainian forces. The programme could help train up to 10,000 soldiers every 120 days.