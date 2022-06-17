Polish howitzers making impact on battle for Sievierodonetsk

According to Rostsislav Smirnov, and advisor to the Ukrainian Interior Minister, Polish 155mm Krab howitzers delivered to Ukrainian defenders have helped level the playing field between themselves and the Russian invaders in the battle for the city of Sievierodonetsk in the Donbas region.

“I can say that the 155mm howitzers transferred to Ukraine by our Polish friends have significantly changed the situation in Sievierodonetsk in favour of our forces, in a way felt by the Russian occupiers,” said Mr Smirnov on Friday, June 17.

Poland gave 18 AHS Krab howitzers to Ukraine in late May, and the two countries signed a contract for the purchase of 50 more of the self-propelled guns in a deal amounting to PLN 3 bn (~EUR 650 mln).

As the Polish artillery is making a difference on the battlefield, more equipment intended to help the defenders turn the tide is expected. France leader Emmanuel Macron has pledged to send Ukraine French-manufactured self-propelled Caesar howitzers, while German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has promised to “continue” sending weapons to the country.

Heavy equipment is essential for Ukrainian defenders to be able to turn the tide of the war. Mr Smirnov said that only with a comparable number of heavy equipment pieces to Russia, will Ukraine be able to launch a counter-offensive and achieve a strategic breakthrough. “It is howitzers that we are lacking now, we do not at present have artillery pieces capable of long-range fire,” said Mr Smirnov. He said that Ukraine “have information about the enemy’s positions, about places of concentration of military equipment,” but they need long-range artillery to react accordingly.

Situation in Sievierodonetsk

Heavy street fighting continues in the city and Russian artillery is constantly shelling the defenders. Some people have sought shelter in the local Azot chemical plant, but have effectively become trapped there. Almost all structures of the complex have been reportedly destroyed.

According to Serhiy Haidai, the head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, “It is now physically impossible to get out of the plant and it is simply dangerous to do so due to non stop shelling and fighting.”

According to Haidai, 568 people are hiding in the shelters of the Azot chemical plant, including 38 children. “Last month, when we proposed [evacuations], these people refused to evacuate. Exit from the plant is possible only when a complete ceasefire is achieved,” he said. Haidai stressed that although it is not possible to evacuate the Azot plant, Sievierodonetsk is not blocked and there is communication with the city.