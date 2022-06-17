Russia spread fake news in attempt to sow discord between Poles and Ukrainians

In an attempt to sow discord and distrust between Poles and Ukrainians, the Kremlin has forged a letter purported to be from the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs to the Polish equivalent branch of its government, said the spokesman for the Minister-Special Services Co-ordinator, Stanisław Żaryn.

The forged letter contains information according to which Poland would purportedly identify Ukrainian men of military-service age residing in Poland and send them back to Ukraine, wrote Mr Żaryn on Twitter on Friday, June 17.

**#DISINFORMATION ALERT**

Another example of using disinformation to attack Poland-Ukraine relations. A text is being circulated in Russian social media suggesting that Poland will help identify draft-age Ukrainians living in Poland and send them by force back to Ukraine.

According to Mr Żaryn, the forged letter, which has been distributed via social media, is supposed to create an atmosphere of distrust among Ukrainians and build up hostility towards Poles, the Polish state, and its institutions and services.