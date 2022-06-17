May core inflation rate at 8.5 pct – central bank

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s core inflation, excluding the prices of food and energy, measured 8.5 percent year on year in May 2022, up from 7.7 percent in April, the National Bank of Poland (NBP) said on Friday.

Core inflation, excluding fixed prices, amounted to 14.0 percent year on year in May, up from 12.2 percent in the previous month.

Core inflation, excluding the most volatile priced items, measured 10.4 percent year on year in May, against the 9.3 percent level a month earlier.

The 15-percent trimmed mean inflation reached 10.1 percent year on year in May, up from 9.2 percent in April.

According to the Central Statistical Office (GUS), prices of consumer goods and services (Consumer Price Index, CPI) increased by 13.9 percent year on year, and by 1.7 percent month on month in May 2022.