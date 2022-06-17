EU ratifies Poland’s National Recovery Plan

The National Recovery Plan for Poland was ratified during a meeting of EU Finance Ministers in Luxembourg. Poland requested over EUR 35 bn, of which EUR 24 bn are grants, while the remainder of the sum is low-interest loans.

With the exception of The Netherlands, which abstained, all Ministers of Finance have voted in favour of Poland’s National Recovery Plan. Poland will begin receiving the money once it meets certain milestones. The first financial package will go to Poland after making changes to the judiciary. Belgium, Sweden, and The Netherlands declared that they expect the changes in the judiciary to be closely scrutinised before any money is transferred to Poland

The European Commission expects the first transfer to be made to Poland by the end of the year.

The money will be paid out from the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), which was established to help the EU member states rebuild their economies following the COVID-19 pandemic. The total sum the RRF has at its disposal is EUR 800 bn.