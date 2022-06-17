Poland among countries fulfilling military aid promises to Ukraine

Vitaliy Hrabar/PAP

Poland is one of the countries that has fully honoured its commitments to aid Ukraine militarily, according to a report by a German research institute.

The ‘Ukraine Support Tracker’ report by the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW) noted that while the amount of military aid promised to Ukraine has grown significantly since the previous report on May 18, there is a significant discrepancy between the amount pledged and the amount delivered.

“Among the major suppliers, the USA and Germany in particular have pledged significantly more than they have delivered, although in absolute terms the U.S. has already delivered weapons worth around ten times more than Germany,” the report published on the IfW’s website stated.

A ranking on the website of pledged and delivered military aid from 20 countries puts the USA in first place, although the country has only delivered about half the promised weaponry. In second place is Poland, which has made good on its promises in full.

“Poland is again in second place, with deliveries worth EUR 1.7 billion,” the institute reported. “Most recently, it delivered 18 AHS Krab howitzers, that were committed on May 29 and that have already been sent to Ukraine. Next comes the United Kingdom, which has delivered almost all of its military commitments, similar to Canada and Norway which rank fourth and fifth.”

“Poland fulfills its promises,” Deputy Foreign Minister Marcin Przydacz commented on Twitter in reference to the report.

According to the ranking, Germany has only fulfilled 35 percent of its pledged arms aid.

“The volume of committed financial assistance has also increased significantly since mid-May, especially from EU institutions,” the report continued. “In total, Ukraine has now been promised more than EUR 30 billion in budget support by the most important donors, but only about EUR 6 billion have actually been disbursed since February. The result is a growing financing gap.

“Besides arms, financial aid is becoming increasingly urgent, as too little of it has actually arrived in Ukraine,” Christoph Trebesch, head of the team compiling the report, was quoted as saying. “The war is causing tax revenues to collapse and fiscal costs to skyrocket, e.g. to pay soldiers and to repair essential infrastructure. This puts the state budget under stress. The International Monetary Fund estimates that Ukraine needs about EUR 5 billion in external financing per month, implying a sum of at least EUR 15 billion as of June.”

The EU has clearly caught up with the USA in terms of military aid pledged between May 10 and June 7, but the US “still leads by a wide margin,” the report noted. “When the support is put in relation to economic size, the Baltic states and Poland continue to contribute significantly more than large European economies such as Germany, Italy, and France.”