Economy in poor state think most Poles

The majority of Poles believe the country’s economy is in poor health, according to the results of a new survey published on Friday.

The Kantar poll found that in early June, 69 percent of respondents said that the economy was in crisis while only 23 percent voiced the opposite opinion, and 8 percent were undecided.

Sixty-five percent were unhappy with the economic direction the country was heading in, while 17 percent were satisfied and 18 percent were unable to give an answer.

A total of 48 percent fear that material living conditions will deteriorate in the coming three years, 35 percent said they would remain unchanged, 12 percent said they would improve, and 5 percent did not have an opinion on the matter.

According to 61 percent, it is easy to find a job in Poland, while 28 percent said it was quite difficult, and 11 percent did not have an opinion.

Kantar ran the survey on June 3-8 on a random sample of 1,012 adult Poles, using the Computer-Assisted Personal Interview (CAPI) method.