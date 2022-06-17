Poland praises EC’s proposal to give Ukraine EU candidate status

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

The Polish government has welcomed the European Commission (EC) recommending that Ukraine be granted formal status as an EU candidate country.

The Commission made the recommendation, the first step on the long road towards membership for Ukraine, on Friday.

“We are aware of the fact that there have been negative opinions regarding the proposal to give a formal membership candidate status to Ukraine, but we hope that final declarations by EU member countries will be positive,” Piotr Mueller, the Polish government’s spokesperson, told PAP on Friday.

“We express our satisfaction with the EC’s positive recommendation,” Mueller said.

The recommendation from the EU’s executive arm will now be discussed by leaders of the 27-nation bloc during a summit in Brussels on June 23 and 24. Launching accession talks requires unanimous approval from all member states.

The EC also proposed making Moldova an EU membership candidate but announced that Georgia needed to meet certain conditions before it could be granted the status of a membership candidate.