EC recommends granting Ukraine EU membership candidate status

The European Commission (EC) recommends to give Ukraine the status of a candidate for EU membership, Ursula von der Leyen, the Commission’s head, said on Friday, adding that this was on the understanding that Ukraine would carry out a number of reforms.

“Ukraine has clearly demonstrated the country’s aspiration and the country’s determination to live up to European values and standards,” she told reporters in Brussels.

For her statement, she wore Ukraine’s colours, a yellow blazer over a blue shirt.

EU candidate status, sought by Ukraine since 2014 when protests in Kyiv toppled an unpopular pro-Russian president, would be a milestone in its path from a former Soviet republic towards a developed economy in the world’s largest trading bloc.

Ukraine ‘grateful’ for the recommendation

“I commend the EC’s Conclusion on Ukraine’s candidate status,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on social media. “It is the first step on the EU membership path that will certainly bring our Victory closer.”

He added that he expected EU member states’ government leaders to approve the proposal next week.

Moldova did its homework, Georgia not ready yet

The Commission also concluded that Moldova, which shares a long border with Ukraine, has reached a solid basis to further alignment with EU rules and regulations, the EU’s executive said in a statement.

“We are committed to working hard and count on the European Council’s support,” Maia Sandu, Moldovan President, wrote on social media.

However, Georgia needs to meet certain conditions before it can be granted the status of European Union membership candidate, the Commission added. “It should be granted candidate status once a number of priorities have been addressed.”

“To succeed, the country must now come together politically, to design a clear path towards structural reform and the European Union – a path that concretely sets out the necessary reforms, brings on board civil society, and benefits from broad political support,” Ms von der Leyen said.