Ukraine will not host the 2023 Eurovision song contest: EBU

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest cannot be held in Ukraine given the ongoing war in the country, the European Broadcasting Union said on Friday, adding that it was in talks with the BBC to host the contest in the United Kingdom.

“The security and operational guarantees required for a broadcaster to host, organise and produce the Eurovision Song Contest under the ESC Rules cannot be fulfilled by UA:PBC,” EBU said in a press release.

“The EBU would like to thank (Ukraine’s public broadcaster) UA:PBC for their wholehearted cooperation and commitment in exploring all scenarios in the weeks since Kalush Orchestra’s win on 14 May in Turin and share their sadness and disappointment that next year’s Contest cannot be held in Ukraine” EBU added.

Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra won this year’s contest last month, with the United Kingdom’s entry coming second.

