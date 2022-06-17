National economy employment goes up in Poland in 2021 – stats office

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Employment in the Polish national economy grew by 1.6 percent year on year to 15 million in 2021, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said on Friday.

The largest increase was reported in the information and communication sectors, where a 7.2-percent rise was reported while the largest drop was recorded in the mining sector (2.6 percent) as well as in finance and insurance (1.8 percent).

Industrial processing continued to employ the largest number of people in 2021, accounting for 18.9 percent of the total workforce.

In 2021, Poland’s average corporate gross wage in the national economy rose by 8.4 percent year on year to PLN 5,662.53 (EUR 1,231), GUS added.