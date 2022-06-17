Assange’s extradition approved by British govt

On Friday, British Interior Minister Priti Patel approved the extradition of WikiLeaks’ founder, Julian Assange, to the United States to face criminal charges, bringing his long-running legal saga closer to a conclusion.

Assange is wanted by US authorities on 18 counts, including a spying charge, relating to WikiLeaks’ release of vast troves of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange’s extradition to US approved by UK Home Secretary Priti Patelhttps://t.co/B3CsbXLCqY

— BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) June 17, 2022

His supporters say he is an anti-establishment hero who has been victimised because he exposed US wrongdoing in conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq, and that his prosecution is a politically-motivated assault on journalism and free speech.

“On June 17, following consideration by both the Magistrates Court and High Court, the extradition of Mr Julian Assange to the US was ordered. Mr Assange retains the normal 14-day right to appeal,” the Home Office said in a statement.

The minister’s decision does not mean the end of the Australian-born freedom of speech advocate legal battle which has been going on for more than a decade.

The appeal

Julian Assange can launch an appeal at London’s High Court which must give its approval for a challenge to proceed. He can ultimately seek to take his case to the United Kingdom Supreme Court. If an appeal is refused, Mr Assange must be extradited within 28 days.

Wikileaks said Julian Assange would appeal his extradition from Britain to the United States.

“Today is not the end of the fight. It is only the beginning of a new legal battle. We will appeal through the legal system,” a statement posted on the Wikileaks Twitter accounts said.

BREAKING: UK Home Secretary approves extradition of WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange to the US where he would face a 175 year sentence – A dark day for Press freedom and for British democracy

The decision will be appealedhttps://t.co/m1bX8STSr8 pic.twitter.com/5nWlxnWqO7

— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) June 17, 2022