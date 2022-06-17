EU leaders’ visit to Kyiv could be ‘prelude to nightmare’: German daily

“Behind the scenes, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi are pressuring Ukraine to make concessions to Moscow,” the German daily Die Welt wrote, pointing out that the leaders’ visit to Kyiv “could be the prelude to a nightmare.”

“All three politicians [announced that] they support Ukraine’s bid to join the EU,” the newspaper’s columnist Christoph B. Schiltz wrote, stressing that “such a commitment costs no one anything.”

According to the author, “there are many indications” that Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s guests “served the Ukrainian president pleasures, but behind closed doors urged him to start negotiations with Russia in the coming months – after the expected fall of Donbas in eastern Ukraine – and to work on a peace agreement.”

As Mr Schiltz pointed out, “firstly, Italy has already outlined a peace plan three weeks ago and is stepping up its pace.” Secondly, he continued, “the most important European countries, such as Germany and France, under various pretexts cannot decide whether to supply weapons… – in their view, this could unnecessarily prolong the war and cause further escalations – perhaps also outside [the borders of] Ukraine.”

Thirdly, he reminded, during his visit to Romania on Wednesday, Emmanuel Macron “did not talk much about new arms supplies to Kyiv, but a lot about the need for negotiations.”

EU leaders ‘not in favour of justice and security’

“For the Ukrainian president, the visit was… pleasant. However, it may be rather a prelude to a nightmare,” the author assessed. “The European ‘trio’ [Scholz, Macron, Draghi] is in favour of a pragmatic, quick and… the most profitable peace solution.”

“At the same time they are not in favour of justice, greater security in Europe, the defence of freedom and the basic principles of international law,” he added.

According to Mr Schiltz, “this conflict is not only regional, but also affects the entire European peace order.” As he emphasised, if “the Russian invasion is already rewarded with territorial gains at the beginning, Vladimir Putin will probably continue it.”

“Ukraine is ready to fight for its freedom, but for this fight… sufficient amounts of weapons are needed… However, this will not happen, because the ‘trio’ wants the quickest possible solution through negotiations.”

Ukraine ‘cannot decide for itself’

As the author explained, the Ukrainian President is helpless “because his country is ‘on the drip’ of the West.”

“In short, contrary to all the public declarations from Berlin, Brussels, Paris and Washington, Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people, unfortunately, cannot decide the fate of their country by themselves at all. Others are deciding for them. The trio’s visit to Kyiv is the beginning of this process, which will probably also be supported by the Americans,” he assessed.

“There are many indications that [Vladimir] Putin wants to take over not only Donbas, but also the entire south of Ukraine… “[Olaf] Scholz and others [world leaders] will probably agree to this in the end… hoping that Putin will not advance any further ,” he wrote.