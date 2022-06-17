Belarusian border fence improves security says minister

A fence on the Polish-Belarusian border has already improved the country’s security, despite the fact that it is still under construction, a Polish deputy interior minister has said.

Over 140 kilometres of the 187-kilometre-long fence stretching along the border have already been completed.

Construction started in late January following a crisis on the Polish-Belarusian border caused by thousands of migrants, most from the Middle East, attempting to cross the Polish frontier from Belarus and enter the European Union.

“The fence, even though it has not yet been equipped with electronic devices such as detection equipment, is an important physical barrier, which is much more difficult to cross,” Deputy Interior Minister Blazej Bobozy told a Polish public radio programme on Friday.

Pobozy added that, “attempts to illegally enter Poland from Belarus are being made every day, especially at places where the barrier has not yet been built,” but added that far fewer incidents were being reported.

The fence, he said, would be ready by the end of June.

Poland has blamed the border crisis on the government of Alexander Lukashenko, the Belarusian president, accusing it of bringing the refugees to Belarus under promises of easy entry into the EU, and then encouraging them to force their way into Poland.