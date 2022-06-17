Gas flows from Germany to France have halted

Gas flows to France from Germany have been at a halt since June 15, France’s pipeline operator GRTgaz said on Friday, citing the effects of reduced Russian deliveries.

Russia further cuts gas supply by the Nord Stream 1 pipeline

“GRTgaz remains vigilant for the coming winter and calls on shippers to continue to fill their national storage facilities as much as possible,” the grid operator, a unit of France’s main gas supplier Engie, said in a statement.

“Since June 15, GRTgaz has noted a halt in the physical flow between France and Germany. This flow was around 60 GWh/d (gigawatt-hours per day) at the beginning of 2022, which is only 10 percent of the capacity of the interconnection point,” the operator pointed out.

France under no gas supply risks

GRTgaz reiterated earlier remarks that it sees no gas supply risks for France this summer, as lower inbound flows from Germany are being compensated by higher imports from Spain and increased capacities at methane terminals.

France’s strategic gas stocks are 56 percent full at the moment, the grid operator added, saying this was higher than the usual 50 percent stock this time of year.

Russian gas deliveries for Slovakia cut by half

Slovak gas importer SPP was informed by Russia that its deliveries of gas would be reduced by half on Friday, its chief executive was quoted as saying.

“Cutting the deliveries by half does not hurt us at the moment. We are working with a real risk that they will be cut completely,” SPP head Richard Prokypcak was quoted as saying by Slovak news website Dennik N.