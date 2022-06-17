US-led coalition captures one of Islamic State’s top leaders

The Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR) forces said it had detained one of the top leaders of the Islamic State (Daesh) Syrian branch in northern Syria during an early-morning counterterrorism operation on Thursday.

The US-led coalition conducts raids and strikes targeting members of the jihadist group, which has been waging insurgent attacks since its defeat three years ago.

“The detained individual was assessed to be an experienced bomb maker and facilitator who became one of the group’s top leaders in Syria,” a statement provided by the CJTF-OIR said.

“The operation was successful; no civilians were harmed nor were there injuries to Coalition forces or damage to Coalition aircraft or assets,” the press release added.

The White House confirmed the report but neither the White House nor the coalition specified where in Syria the raid took place.

Update: Follow-up on OIR statement regarding the capture of a senior ISIS leader in Aleppo, Syria, June16th. https://t.co/PnBdTRlmvT pic.twitter.com/C2vdpuJEyj

— Inherent Resolve (@CJTFOIR) June 16, 2022

First US helicopter landing operation in the area

A spokesperson for a separate Turkish-backed Syrian rebel group told Reuters earlier on Thursday that coalition forces had carried out a helicopter raid in the village of Al-Humaira just south of the Turkish border, the first operation of its kind in the area.

Major Youssef Hamoud, a spokesman for the Turkey-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) said US-made Chinook and Black Hawk helicopters were involved but said the exact circumstances were unclear at the time.

“This is the first (US) helicopter landing operation to happen” in areas under the SNA’s control, he said.

A source in touch with rebels in the area said clashes erupted during the operation.