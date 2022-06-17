US has not asked Russia about two missing Americans, reports of third

The United States said on Thursday it was aware of reports that a third US citizen is missing after traveling to Ukraine and it had not yet asked Russia about two Americans reportedly captured after going to the country to fight Russian forces.

“As of today, we have not raised this yet with the Russian Federation… [We] have not seen anything from the Russians indicating that two such individuals are in their custody,” US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters, describing reports about the two men as unconfirmed.

Alexander Drueke, 39, of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and Andy Huynh, 27, of Hartselle, Alabama, who went to Ukraine as volunteer fighters against Russian forces, have been missing for a week, and are feared captured, family members have said.

The US military said the two men had served in the country’s armed forces in the past – Huynh for the Marine Corps and Drueke in the Army Reserves – but provided no information about their current whereabouts.

“There are reports of one additional American whose whereabouts are unknown… Our understanding was that this individual had travelled to Ukraine to take up arms,” Mr Price added, saying the third American was identified as missing in recent weeks.

The US military has repeatedly denied its troops are deployed to Ukraine and told veterans there are better ways to help Ukraine than answering calls from Kyiv to fight there.