LIVE: 114th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

The war continues. On Thursday, leaders of Germany, Italy, France and Romania visited Kyiv to show their support for the war-torn Ukraine.
07:32 CEST
In Kherson Oblast, Russian troops are reportedly dismantling concrete irrigation structures to conceal heavy artillery from Ukrainian strikes in anticipation of a counteroffensive.
— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 17, 2022
07:30 CEST
#Estonia has completed the first fortified section of its border with #Russia ahead of schedule. pic.twitter.com/j2CgtMzTJ4
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 17, 2022
07:05 CEST
During today’s meeting, Zelenskyy and #EU leaders heard a rumble in the sky
The reaction of Zelenskyy, Macron and Scholz – in the photo
��Yan Dobronosov pic.twitter.com/SpixoAAG7d
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 16, 2022
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69