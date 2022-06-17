LIVE: 114th day of Russian invasion of Ukraine

The war continues. On Thursday, leaders of Germany, Italy, France and Romania visited Kyiv to show their support for the war-torn Ukraine.

In Kherson Oblast, Russian troops are reportedly dismantling concrete irrigation structures to conceal heavy artillery from Ukrainian strikes in anticipation of a counteroffensive.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 17, 2022

#Estonia has completed the first fortified section of its border with #Russia ahead of schedule. pic.twitter.com/j2CgtMzTJ4

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 17, 2022

During today’s meeting, Zelenskyy and #EU leaders heard a rumble in the sky

The reaction of Zelenskyy, Macron and Scholz – in the photo

��Yan Dobronosov pic.twitter.com/SpixoAAG7d

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) June 16, 2022