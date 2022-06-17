Three shot, two fatally, inside Alabama church

Three people were shot, two fatally, inside a suburban Alabama church on Thursday evening, before a suspect was taken into custody, police said.

The shooting happened at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills, Captain Shane Ware of the Vestavia Hills Police Department told a news conference.

“A lone suspect entered a small group church meeting, and began shooting,” he said, adding that the perpetrator, who was not identified, was in custody following the attack.

“It was almost surreal… it was like, ‘what’s going on? This can not be happening, it is right next to me.’ Because you see it in places you have never been to, people you do not know. And then now you are thinking, ‘that could have been one of my friends down there just caught up in it’,” said one of the residents, interviewed by the media.

Police did not speculate on a motive for the rampage.

Vestavia Hills is a city of some 40,000 people about seven miles southeast of Birmingham.