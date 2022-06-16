Business Arena 16.06

On Thursday’s episode, our host Rafał Tomański kicked off the show with our main stories which were: US Fed hikes interest rate, Switzerland’s central bank has raised interest rates for the first time in 15 years and the end of an era: Microsoft retires Internet Explorer.

We took a closer look at Fed hiking its benchmark interest rate by 0.75 percentage points, the biggest increase since 1994 as well as Switzerland’s central bank has raised interest rates for the first time in 15 years Our guest was Marcin Liberadzki, an economist at SGH Warsaw School of Economics.

Also on the programme:

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has approved EUR 2 billion in debt financing for Poland to help it cope with the influx of refugees from Ukraine. The country is the first EU member state to benefit from the EIB’s Ukraine Solidarity Package.

Among other topics, we looked at, were:

Shareholder of Lithuania’s Civinity charged with alleged money laundering in Latvia. More than EUR 2 million had been paid for the work, of which more than EUR 1.9 million had been laundered by transferring funds to the accounts of other related companies, Riga prosecutors said.

No airbags or anti-lock brakes on Russian cars as sanctions bite. Russia will be forced to produce vehicles without basic safety features like airbags and antilock braking systems in order to restart local production.

End of an era: Microsoft retires Internet Explorer. After nearly 27 years, an iconic Microsoft product is finally being put to rest. Internet Explorer 11 is now incompatible with Microsoft (MSFT) products, as announced by the company in a blog post-Wednesday.