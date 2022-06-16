Actor Ryan Grantham pleads guilty to killing his mother

The 24 year-old Diary of A Wimpy Kid actor Ryan Grantham has pleaded guilty to murdering his mother Barbara Anne Waite. Furthermore in court it was revealed that Grantham had also planned to kill Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Ryan Grantham’s plead of guilty to the second degree murder of his mother on March 31 2020 is expected to lead to a life sentence. Excerpts from his personal journal revealed that he also had plans to kill Justin Trudeau.

According to a report by the website Complex, the actor loaded up his car with multiple firearms, molotov cocktails, camping supplies, and a map to Rideau Cottage where the Canadian prime minister lives with his family.

The prosecutor in Ryan Gratham’s case presented evidence showing the actor was going through an intense depressive episode prior to killing his mother. He was reportedly feeling urges to hurt himself and others at the time. After killing his mother he recorded a video confessing to the murder.

Ryan Grantham is best known for his work as an actor in television and film, notably the film adaptation of Diary of a Wimpy Kid. Grantham most recently appeared in a 2019 episode of Riverdale.