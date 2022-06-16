World News 16.06

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues Russian troops are slowly taking control of Sievierodonetsk in the eastern part of the country. The invaders offered to create an evacuation corridor for civilians and surrendering soldiers, however, it would only lead east. Meanwhile, European leaders from France, Italy, Germany and Romania went to Kyiv to show their solidarity with Ukrainian.

Sievierodonetsk evacuation

With most of the Sievierodonetsk town under Russian control in the east of Ukraine, the invaders offered to create an evacuation corridor for civilians and surrendering soldiers. However, there is a catch, the corridor would only lead east.

EU leaders visit Kyiv

European leaders from France, Italy, Germany and Romania went to Kyiv to show their solidarity with Ukrainians fighting against the Russian invaders.

NATO Ministers talk security

Defence ministers of NATO member states talked about the war in Ukraine and the strengthening of the Alliance’s eastern flank during a meeting that took place in Brussels.

Polish Defence Minister visits the Balkans

Zbigniew Rau, who currently chairs the OSCE, has been on a visit to the Western Balkans since Monday. He visited Montenegro, Albania and North Macedonia, where he has already held talks with President Stevo Pendarovski.

Corpus Christi in Poland

The holiday of Corpus Christi is celebrated in Poland in its unique way. The streets are full of people not only in small towns but also in big cities. Nowadays not many countries observe it as a public holiday. Polish people are among the few nations that get a day off to take part in the celebrations.

Biggest US rate hike

As inflation soars across the Western world, the US Federal Reserve raised its interest rate 75 basis points, while the Bank of England raised interest rates by a further quarter of a percentage point.

EU launches proceedings against UK

As London proposed scrapping some of the post-Brexit agreements on trade in Northern Ireland, the European Commission launched proceedings against the United Kingdom. These could result in fines imposed on the UK by the European Court of Justice.

Journalist killed in Brazil

After 11 days of a massive search conducted by the authorities, the fate of an English journalist Dom Philps and indigenous Bruno Pereira is now known. TVP World’s Klaudia Czerwińska was in London reporting on the issue.

Columbia elections

Colombia prepares for the second round of the presidential elections. The race came down to two opponents, left-wing Petro and populist Hernandez. The two candidates are separated by very thin margins.

Famine in Ethiopia

The war in Ukraine is taking its toll not only on the country itself but also on countries that used to receive grain from Ukraine. Ethiopia is one such country that is currently facing increasing problems of malnutrition and famine, according to recent NGO reports.

World News’ guest

TVP World invited Ukrainian MP Kira Rudik to talk about the visit of European leaders to Ukraine.