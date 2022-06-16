Ukraine backed as EU candidate – European leaders conclude visit in Kyiv

Ukraine will decide for itself the context and format of peace talks, we will never demand concessions from it in its conflict with Russia, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday in Kyiv at a joint press conference with the leaders of Ukraine, Germany, Italy and Romania. Moreover, the countries will support granting the EU candidate status to Ukraine.

Emmanuel Macron assured that Europe will be with Ukraine until its victory. He announced that France will transfer an additional six Caesar artillery systems to Ukraine.



The French President also said that he and the leaders of Germany, Italy and Romania had agreed on further measures to help Ukraine to show that it was part of the European family. He said that “all four leaders support the immediate granting of EU candidate status to Ukraine”.



As long as necessary, until peace returns to a free and independent Ukraine, we will remain committed. Humanitarian, economic and military support to enable Ukrainian soldiers to make a difference on the ground against the Russian army’s attacks. pic.twitter.com/XN9dq9sUum

— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 16, 2022

“Today, the question of European security is at stake on Ukrainian soil. Europe stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine. We want Ukraine to be free and independent and for peace to come,” Emmanuel Macron concluded.



Immediate candidacy status

Furthermore, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stressed that “Ukraine belongs to the European family” and said that he and his government support granting the EU candidate status to both Ukraine and Moldova. At the same time, he emphasised that the candidate countries must fulfil a number of conditions in order to achieve accession.



We came to #Kyiv today with a clear message: #Ukraine belongs to the European family. Germany wants a positive decision in favor of Ukraine as a #EU candidate [email protected]

— Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) June 16, 2022

The Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi also stated that the main message he came he wanted to convey was that his country wants Ukraine as part of the EU.



In similar words, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said that “we are at a turning point in European history, and extraordinary times require extraordinary steps and strategic vision”. In his words, European countries have a duty to help Ukraine build a “new future” and should support its aspirations for integration within the EU.



Securing the 🇪🇺 integration of Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova and Georgia at next week’s #EUCO is key in building a strong & lasting shield around our own values. It is about our capacity to project security & stability in our neighbourhood. There is no time left for hesitancy. pic.twitter.com/0J3oacWVwv

— Klaus Iohannis (@KlausIohannis) June 16, 2022

Zelenskyy’s address

Macron, Scholz, Draghi, Iohannis behold desolation of Irpin

In turn, The Ukrainian President said that the Russian aggression against his country is directed at the whole of Europe. He added that the more weapons Ukraine gets from its allies, the sooner it will liberate its lands.



The Ukrainian head of state also pointed out that talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis covered further sanctions against Russia and the post-war reconstruction of Ukraine.



On Wednesday, Volodymyr Zelensky also accepted the invitation to the G7 summit in June and the NATO summit in Madrid.



Gratefully accepted the invitation of partners to take part in key international events: from 🇩🇪 Federal Chancellor @Bundeskanzler – in the #G7GER Summit, from NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg – in the #NATOsummit in Madrid.

— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) June 15, 2022

Firm support for Ukraine

“Ukraine has the strong support of the international coalition,” Andriy Yermak, the head of Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office pointed out. He added that the Ukrainian side has provided the interlocutors with a full package of proposals for sanctions against Russia.



President @ZelenskyyUa is currently in talks with the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, and Romania. Food security, weapons and support for Ukraine are key issues to discuss. pic.twitter.com/ZBE8MwdFPH

— Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) June 16, 2022